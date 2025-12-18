Uzbekistan and Türkiye deepen strategic cooperation

Chairman of the Senate Committee on International Relations, Foreign Economic Relations, Foreign Investment and Tourism Alisher Agzamkhodjayev held an online meeting with Osman Mesten, Chairman of the Türkiye-Uzbekistan Interparliamentary Cooperation Group.

During the talks, both sides noted that close dialogue between the leaders of Uzbekistan and Türkiye has created favorable conditions for the steady development of bilateral cooperation. Particular emphasis was placed on the growing role of inter-parliamentary ties in advancing the strategic partnership.

The participants highlighted the importance of exchanging experience in lawmaking, ratifying international agreements, and monitoring their effective implementation. They also discussed the need to establish mechanisms for regular dialogue, expand direct contacts between parliamentary bodies, and promote joint initiatives aimed at further strengthening cooperation.

