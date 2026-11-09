Uzbekistan and Türkiye agree to strengthen investment ties

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Sohibjon Murodov, Director of Uzbekistan’s State Assets Management Agency, and Özgür Onur Özgüven, Chairman of the Türkiye–Uzbekistan Business Council under Türkiye’s Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK).

The sides signed a Memorandum of Cooperation aimed at keeping Turkish companies informed about Uzbekistan’s privatization process, exchanging investment proposals and establishing regular business contacts.

Under the agreement, a special panel session for Turkish investors will be held in December. The event will present promising state-owned assets available for privatization in Uzbekistan, along with the terms and conditions for their acquisition.

During the meeting, Murodov said that, in line with a presidential decree, state-owned stakes in 84 enterprises, 1,242 real estate properties and nearly 8,000 hectares of land would be offered for sale in 2026–2027. The total value of the assets is estimated at nearly 100 trillion soums.

The privatization terms include a 25% discount for investors who pay the full purchase price within six months. Buyers will also be eligible for interest-free installment payments over seven years.

In addition, investors will be allowed to begin reconstruction work on acquired properties after paying at least 50% of the purchase price.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan would establish a new special economic zone with 1.4 trillion tenge in project investments.