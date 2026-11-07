Kazakhstan to establish new special economic zone with 1.4 trillion tenge in project investments

The project is being implemented in line with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s directives to improve the investment climate, develop the manufacturing industry and create new centers of economic growth.

The new SEZ will cover 600 hectares in Zhanasemey district. It is planned to develop a modern industrial and manufacturing complex featuring high-tech enterprises, including facilities focused on exports. Particular attention will be given to creating favorable conditions for investors, strengthening industrial cooperation between companies and developing logistics infrastructure.

Total investment in projects planned within the SEZ is estimated at 1.4 trillion tenge. The launch of new enterprises is expected to create nearly 14,000 permanent jobs.

With the establishment of the Semey SEZ, Kazakhstan will have 19 special economic zones across 15 regions. These zones are intended to support the development of new industries and increase industrial output.

The new zone is also expected to generate broader economic benefits for the region by stimulating related industries, increasing demand for goods and services from local businesses and expanding employment opportunities.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Abai region's investment pool doubled to 4.4 trillion tenge.