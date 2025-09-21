Uzbekistan and Tajikistan strengthen cooperation in the energy sector

Energy is a particular priority for both countries.

The Minister of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, met with the Minister of Energy and Water Resources of the Republic of Tajikistan, Daler Juma, in Tashkent.

Issues of bilateral cooperation and the possibility of coordinating the energy systems of the two countries in the autumn-winter period were discussed. The sides stressed the need to strengthen fraternal and strategic relations in the interests of the two peoples.

Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan and France are set to expand cooperation in nuclear energy.