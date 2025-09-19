Uzbekistan and France expand cooperation in nuclear energy

The parties discussed cooperation with French companies, the progress of the agency’s projects, and the prospects for developing nuclear energy in Uzbekistan.

According to the agency’s press service, cooperation between Uzbekistan and France in the field of nuclear energy is developing dynamically. In this context, in June 2025, Uzatom and the French company Assystem signed a Memorandum of Cooperation, under which a joint venture is planned to be established to support the construction of a nuclear power plant and projects aimed at developing Uzbekistan’s civil nuclear program.

Earlier, it was reported that South Korea and France reached the agreement on defense space cooperation.