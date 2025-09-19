Uzbekistan and France expand cooperation in nuclear energy
Director of the Uzatom Agency, Azim Akhmedkhodjayev, met with Alexander Gorbachev, Regional Atomic Energy and Technology Advisor of the Ministry of Economics, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty of France, and Walid Fouque, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Uzbekistan, UzA reports.
The parties discussed cooperation with French companies, the progress of the agency’s projects, and the prospects for developing nuclear energy in Uzbekistan.
According to the agency’s press service, cooperation between Uzbekistan and France in the field of nuclear energy is developing dynamically. In this context, in June 2025, Uzatom and the French company Assystem signed a Memorandum of Cooperation, under which a joint venture is planned to be established to support the construction of a nuclear power plant and projects aimed at developing Uzbekistan’s civil nuclear program.
