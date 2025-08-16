Uzbekistan and Tajikistan strengthen cooperation in energy sector

The meeting, attended by heads and officials of fuel and energy companies from both countries, focused on issues of bilateral cooperation.

It was noted that thanks to the efforts and political will of the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, cooperation between the two countries has been developing dynamically in all areas, including the energy sector.

According to the Ministry’s press service, the talks addressed issues of cooperation in the energy sector. In particular, the parties paid special attention to coordinating the operation of energy systems during the autumn-winter period of 2025/2026, as well as to technical matters arising within the framework of the “Reconnection to the Unified Energy System of Central Asia” project.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation. They reaffirmed their readiness to strengthen the fraternal and strategic relations in the interests of the peoples of both countries.

