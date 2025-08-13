AIIB ready to expand cooperation with Uzbekistan in energy sector

According to the company’s press service, the parties explored the prospects of cooperation. Special attention was given to the ongoing reforms in Uzbekistan’s energy system, as well as the country’s program for the transition to green economy and attracting investments into it.

In her speech, Ms. Xiaohong Yang highly appreciated the changes taking place in the country’s energy sector and expressed her willingness to expand cooperation.

Mr. Isakulov spoke in detail about the significant investment projects implemented by the joint-stock company and the results achieved with the support of international financial institutions. He also noted that the development of the energy sector is a priority area of a strong partnership between the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the AIIB.

The parties presented future investment projects, exchanged views on their socio-economic significance, and environmental impact. Following the dialogue, it was noted that this meeting is of great importance for further deepening cooperation and exploring new investment opportunities.

