Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan trade turnover hits $1 billion

They exchanged views on cooperation between the two countries and on enhancing interparliamentary relations.

Marlen Mamataliev noted that the demarcation of borders gave a great impetus to strengthening trade and economic ties.

In turn, Tanzila Narbayeva noted the countries established cultural and humanitarian ties. She stressed, in recent years, the number of tourists has grown.

During the meeting, the parties emphasized that last year the trade turnover between the two countries rose to 1 billion US dollars.

As written before, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan expand manufacturing capacity.