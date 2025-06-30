Uzbekistan and Spain strengthen cooperation in leather industry

During discussions with the Spanish Tanning Association (ACEXPIEL), topics of environmental sustainability within the leather industry were addressed, including waste reduction, the adoption of advanced processing technologies, and the recycling of production residues.

The parties also explored opportunities for ACEXPIEL members to participate in modernizing Uzbekistan’s leather enterprises, specifically in technological upgrades, improving environmental standards, and enhancing productivity.

Special attention was given to enhancing scientific and technical cooperation between Uzbekistan and Spain, including joint research projects, thematic masterclasses, workshops, and training sessions for leather industry specialists from both countries.

Following the discussions, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Uzcharmsanoat Association and ACEXPIEL, aimed at fostering long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation.

During the meeting with representatives of the Spanish Leather Chemists Association (AQEIC), the parties exchanged experiences regarding the use of modern chemical materials, environmentally friendly technologies, and sustainable production practices in the leather industry.

The delegation from Uzcharmsanoat also visited the Leather Cluster Barcelona – Igualada Hub, one of Europe’s largest and most technologically advanced leather clusters. Consultations were held regarding the implementation of a similar cluster model in Uzbekistan, which would improve supply chain management efficiency, stimulate cooperation among companies, and enhance export potential.

Additionally, the parties discussed opportunities for Uzbekistan companies to participate in exhibitions, seminars, and training sessions organized by the Barcelona cluster, which would open new avenues for promoting Uzbek products, expanding professional expertise, and establishing direct contacts with European partners.

During the negotiations, the Uzbek side invited representatives from ACEXPIEL, AQEIC, and Leather Cluster Barcelona to visit Uzbekistan to familiarize themselves with the current state and potential of the country’s leather industry, as well as to participate in the international textile exhibition scheduled for October 2025.

