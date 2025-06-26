Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan strengthen cooperation in geology

The parties discussed the further development of cooperation in geology and mining, opportunities for sharing scientific achievements, and the development of promising joint projects.

Members of the Kazakhstan delegation noted the high level of organization of the MINEX Central Asia 2025 forum in Tashkent, emphasizing that the event is a vivid example of the large-scale transformations in the geological sector.

In turn, the Uzbek side noted the steady development of friendly relations between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in recent years, highlighting the importance of fully realizing the potential for cooperation in geology and mining. Specific proposals were put forward regarding the conduct of joint research, the introduction of modern technologies, and the implementation of professional development programs.

During the visit, the guests became acquainted with the activities of the University of Geological Sciences. They showed considerable interest in the university’s scientific laboratories, academic processes, and areas of international cooperation.

The delegation also visited the Geology Museum, where they explored extensive mineralogical collections, exhibits, and displays illustrating the historical development of the sector.

According to the Ministry’s press service, the parties agreed to intensify cooperation in geology and mining, establish regular dialogue, and promote the exchange of experience. It was noted that such meetings play an essential role in strengthening bilateral relations.

