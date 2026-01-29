Uzbekistan and South Korea universities establish cooperation

Rector of the Navoi State University Muhiddin Kalonov and President of Calvin University Dr. Hwang Kun-Young met to focus on establishing mutually beneficial cooperation between the two universities.

Following the negotiations, the two higher education institutions signed a Memorandum of Cooperation and a Cooperation Agreement. The parties agreed to conduct joint scientific research, hold international conferences, workshops, and exchange experience.

One of the highlights was the agreement reached to establish the Sejong Institute at Navoi State University in 2026 to study the Korean language and culture, strengthen ties with educational institutions in the Republic of Korea and create new international educational opportunities for students and teachers of both countries.

This visit marks a significant step towards expanding the geography of international cooperation at the Navoi State University, elevating the quality of education and research, and strengthening the university’s global standing.

