China offers Kazakhstan 73 educational grants

China will provide 73 educational grants for 2026-2027 to pursue bachelor’s, master’s, and PhD degrees under the agreement between the Education and Higher Education Ministry of Kazakhstan and the Education Ministry of China on cooperation in education.

The scholarship will cover tuition, monthly allowance, medical insurance, and accommodation costs.

Applicants should pass online registration at the China Scholarship Council website to participate in the competitive admissions. Applications can be submitted via Egov.kz or at the Center for International Programs between January 21 and February 10, 2026.

Starting this year, all foreign applicants seeking a bachelor’s degree at Chinese universities will be required to take the CSCA (College Student Competence Assessment), an academic readiness test for international students.

During the application period, candidates are not required to take the CSCA or submit its results. The test will be taken after the competitive selection process.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan to allocate 60 university grants for Kyrgyz students in 2026.