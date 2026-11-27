Participation in international carbon-unit auctions requires legal frameworks, qualified specialists, and practical projects.

Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance, Umid Obidkhojayev, and representatives of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) discussed this matter.

At the meeting, the parties signed documents under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement to attract $8.5 million. The grant aims to develop cooperation between Uzbekistan and Korea.

The initiative will be carried out with technical support from KOICA in partnership with GGGI. One of the main objectives is to build a system for managing processes related to carbon units in Uzbekistan.

Professional training is also considered an important part of the program. A special center will be set up to train personnel for the production and management of carbon projects.

The funds will be allocated to industries that produce direct environmental results, such as agriculture, energy, and water resources.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan opened an upgraded Zhibek Zholy checkpoint to handle 100,000 people daily.