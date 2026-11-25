The opening ceremony was attended by Kazakhstan’s Finance Minister Madi Takiyev, Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Zhandos Duissembiyev, and Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Kuchkarov.

Photo credit: Kazakh Finance Ministry

The upgraded Zhibek Zholy crossing in Turkistan region will be able to handle up to 100,000 people per day during peak periods.

As part of the reconstruction, two passenger terminals with a combined area of approximately 10,000 square meters were built, alongside a 6,000-square-meter vehicle inspection area. The number of entry lanes was increased from two to six, while passenger and vehicle flows were separated to improve traffic management.

The terminals are equipped with 82 passport control booths and 20 automated Q-gate passport control systems. Additional customs equipment includes X-ray machines, passenger scanners, radiation monitoring systems and inspection facilities for buses and passenger cars.

The modernization is expected to restore a major transport route between the two countries. In 2024, more than 11 million people crossed the border through Zhibek Zholy. Its temporary closure had redirected passengers to neighboring checkpoints, placing additional pressure on other routes.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Kazakhstan’s Finance Minister Madi Takiyev emphasized the importance of the project for bilateral relations.

“The joint opening of Zhibek Zholy and Gisht-Kuprik continues the course set by the Presidents of our countries towards strengthening strategic partnership and allied relations,” he said.

The upgraded infrastructure is also expected to support tourism, international passenger transportation and cross-border business activities, creating better conditions for family travel, educational exchanges and commercial visits.

“Our main task is to make border crossing faster, more comfortable and more predictable for every citizen while maintaining a high level of security and reliable customs control, said Zhandos Duissembiyev, Chairman of Kazakhstan’s State Revenue Committee.

According to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Finance, the country has launched 10 modernized road border checkpoints along its borders with Uzbekistan, China and Turkmenistan. Over the first 10 months of 2026, vehicle throughput increased by 23% to 1.7 million vehicles. Customs duties and tax revenues nationwide reached 4.3 trillion tenge (approximately $10 billion), up 18.5% year on year.

Photo credit: Kazakh Finance Ministry

The coordinated modernization of the two neighboring checkpoints is expected to further strengthen transport, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan opened a joint IT hub in the UK.