Uzbekistan and South Korea expand cultural cooperation

As part of the festival, the delegates met with the Mayor of Miryang.

Given that 2025 has been declared the Year of Mutual Cultural Exchange between the two countries, the discussion highlighted the ongoing work in culture and the arts and upcoming projects.

Following the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Republican Center of Bakhshi Art under the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the government of Miryang, Republic of Korea, on cooperation in the cultural sphere.

The document outlines bilateral development of bakhshi art, the preservation of intangible cultural heritage elements, and the organization of joint events and master classes.

