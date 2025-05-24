Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to expand cooperation in IT sector 

A visit by a delegation led by Zhaslan Madiyev, Minister of Digital, Innovations and Aerospace of the Republic of Kazakhstan, to the Ministry of Digital Technologies and IT Park Uzbekistan is contributing to advancing bilateral cooperation to a new level.

Photo credit: UzA

As part of the visit, an official meeting was held between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Digital Technologies, Sherzod Shermatov, and the Kazakhstan delegation. The parties exchanged views on strengthening bilateral cooperation, addressing existing challenges, and implementing new initiatives.

Photo credit: UzA

Prospects for improving cross-border telecommunication services, promoting IT services of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan companies on the global market, increasing the export of digital services, and expanding practical cooperation between the two countries’ technology parks were discussed. Ideas were proposed for implementing joint projects within incubation and acceleration programs. The parties identified areas of collaboration for creating new opportunities for Kazakh startups, attracting investment, and facilitating their entry onto international platforms.

Photo credit: UzA

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in digital technologies, innovation, and telecommunications, emphasizing their dedication to consistent and collaborative efforts.

It is worth reminding, Kazakhstan’s IT project ranks among Top 5 global initiatives at the WSIS Prizes 2025.