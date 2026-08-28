Uzbekistan and Singapore agree on strategic partnership program

At the beginning of the meeting, the Senior Minister conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Photo source: UzA

The positive momentum in relations between Uzbekistan and Singapore was noted with satisfaction. Political dialogue and bilateral contacts at all levels continue to advance.

Trade turnover and the number of joint ventures continue to increase. Singaporean investment in Uzbekistan has reached about $2 billion.

The two sides supported plans to expand Singaporean businesses' investment activities in Uzbekistan. The sides agreed on a joint medium-term Program for Strategic and Innovative Partnership, focusing on trade, investment, technology transfer, modernization of public administration, human capital development, digitalization, and other areas.



The parties paid particular attention to applying Singapore’s best practices in developing special economic zones, the Tashkent International Financial Center, and digital banking in Uzbekistan.

The parties expressed support for Singaporean universities’ activities in Uzbekistan.

They also stressed the need to establish regular, direct dialogue between relevant political and economic institutions to assess progress in implementing high-level agreements and to coordinate joint plans.

Uzbekistan’s recent accession to the UN Singapore Convention on Mediation was welcomed.

Views were also exchanged on mutual support within international organizations and regional cooperation.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, during a meeting with Singapore's Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong at Akorda, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also spoke about the large-scale political reforms being carried out in the country, aimed at further improving public administration and the political system. These reforms are based on the principle of a “Strong President, influential Qurultay, and accountable Government.