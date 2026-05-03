Uzbekistan and South Korea eye stronger strategic partnership

During the meeting, issues regarding further strengthening the special strategic partnership and expanding multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Korea were discussed.

The distinguished guest conveyed the President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung’s sincere greetings and best wishes to the President of Uzbekistan. The outcomes of the leaders’ previous meeting in New York were noted with satisfaction.

Photo source: UzA

Bilateral ties are steadily developing, grounded in deep historical bonds of friendship as well as in shared mentality, traditions, and values.

The President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, paid particular attention to expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation with South Korea.

Indicators of mutual trade and investment are steadily increasing. Since the beginning of the current year, trade turnover has risen by 12 percent. Around 1,000 joint enterprises are operating in the country, and the total volume of Korean investments has exceeded $8 billion. Plans to establish a special industrial zone for Korean companies are under consideration.

High appreciation was expressed for the long-standing and productive cooperation with the Export-Import Bank of Korea and its funds, whose combined project portfolio exceeds $2 billion.

Construction is underway for a multidisciplinary clinic, a chemical center, and a pharmaceutical park. Today, the first Hyundai Rotem train began service on the Tashkent – Khiva route.

The President of Uzbekistan advocated preparing a portfolio of new investment projects in priority areas and intensifying interregional exchanges. Hope was expressed for the Korean side’s support in the digitalization of public finance management.

The importance of preparing for upcoming high-level events was emphasized, including the “Central Asia – Korea” summit to be held in Seoul this autumn.

As reported earlier, Samarkand is hosting the 59th Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on May 3-6.