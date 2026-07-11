Uzbekistan and Poland discuss logistics hub to boost exports to Europe

This was mentioned in the statement published by the Uzbek Chamber of Commerce and Industry, following a meeting between the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, Davron Vakhabov, and Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Poland, Amirsaid Azamkhojayev, with Deputy Marshal of the Polish Senate Michał Kamiński.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, the discussions were held during a business mission to Poland.

The information indicates that the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral trade and economic ties, expanding investment cooperation, and enhancing links between the two countries' business communities.

"A key topic of the meeting was the prospect of establishing a logistics hub in Poland that would facilitate the efficient delivery of Uzbek products to the European Union and other international markets," the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan said.

According to the chamber, the proposed hub would help Uzbek exporters gain broader access to European markets by enhancing product distribution, reducing delivery times, and opening new export routes.

The initiative comes as Uzbekistan continues to diversify its export destinations and strengthen transport connectivity with Europe through new logistics infrastructure and international partnerships. Better distribution channels are expected to enhance the competitiveness of Uzbek agricultural and industrial products in EU markets while supporting the country's broader export growth strategy.

"The logistics hub is expected to broaden opportunities for Uzbek exporters to enter the European market, ensure faster distribution of products, and create new export routes," the chamber said.

The parties also reaffirmed their readiness to continue practical cooperation on the initiative, strengthen engagement between business communities, and support the execution of joint projects aimed at deepening economic relations between Uzbekistan and Poland.

Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan and Japan are strengthening economic cooperation.