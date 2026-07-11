Uzbekistan and Japan strengthen economic cooperation

The ministry’s press service reported that during the discussions, the parties explored opportunities to expand trade and economic ties, initiate new joint projects, and strengthen cooperation in the tourism sector.

The Japanese side highlighted environmental protection, climate change mitigation, human capital development, artificial intelligence, and digitalization as key priorities for cooperation. Meanwhile, the Uzbek side shared updates on progress in reforms across digital transformation, energy, and tourism.

In addition, the participants exchanged views on the development of green technologies, renewable energy, transportation and social infrastructure, the training of qualified personnel, and expanding employment opportunities for young people from Uzbekistan in Japan.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to strengthen their joint efforts to enhance economic cooperation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported KazMunayGas and Japanese companies explore new energy partnerships.