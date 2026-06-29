Uzbekistan and Norway join hands for safer nuclear future

The project is financed through Norway’s Nuclear Action Plan and is carried out collaboratively with Uzbekistan’s Committee for Industrial, Radiation, and Nuclear Safety, along with its technical support body, the Scientific and Technical Center for Radiation and Nuclear Safety.

The primary cooperation areas will cover the development of national regulatory documents, enhancements to the state regulatory system for radiation and nuclear safety, and the exploration and adoption of international best practices.

According to the Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (DSA), representatives of the Norwegian delegation met with Uzbekistan’s relevant agencies during their visit to Tashkent.

The parties reviewed the project’s goals, key focus areas, and practical tasks aimed at enhancing the national radiation and nuclear safety system.

Earlier, it was reported that Canada had launched an ambitious nuclear energy strategy.