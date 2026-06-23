Canada launches ambitious nuclear energy strategy

Canada plans to build up to 10 new large-scale nuclear reactors nationwide. Two reactors are scheduled to begin construction by 2035, and five more are planned or under development by 2040.

The plan targets advancing small modular reactors (SMRs) and demonstrating a Canadian microreactor by 2035, with deployment to remote communities in the late 2030s.

The strategy sets a target of securing Canada's Deuterium Uranium (CANDU) technology in at least four new international markets by 2040. It also aims to engage with six to 10 new nuclear entrant markets over a 15-year horizon.

A draft policy on federal financing of nuclear projects is to be released by April 2027.

The country expects to double uranium exports by 2035 compared with 2024 levels.

As of now, nuclear power currently generates about 13% of Canada’s electricity.

Canada operates 17 CANDU reactors in Ontario and New Brunswick.

Canadian nuclear technology is also powering 26 reactors across six countries.

Earlier, Kazakhstan and South Korea held talks in Astana on expanding nuclear energy cooperation, including the introduction of small modular reactors (SMRs), human resource training, and scientific and technical collaboration.