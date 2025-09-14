Uzbekistan and Mongolia establish a friendship society

As part of the meeting, the founding assembly of the Uzbekistan – Mongolia Friendship Society took place, with the participation of committee specialists, as well as representatives of agencies and organizations engaged in matters concerning compatriots abroad.

The assembly provided a detailed overview of the society’s goals and objectives. Directions and principles for expanding cooperation between the two countries in science, education, culture, agriculture, and the exchange of experience were defined. Special attention was given to intensifying cultural and humanitarian contacts and fostering mutual understanding and friendship in society.

Following the assembly, by unanimous decision of the founders, Bahrom Norqobilov, Chairman of the Committee for Veterinary Medicine and Livestock Development, was elected Chairman of the Uzbekistan – Mongolia Friendship Society.

