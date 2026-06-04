Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan reaffirm strategic partnership

President Mirziyoyev warmly congratulated Kyrgyzstan on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2027–2028 term.

He emphasized that this achievement reflects the international community’s recognition of Kyrgyzstan’s active foreign policy and contribution to regional stability.

Both leaders confirmed their readiness to continue close coordination and mutual support on international platforms.

The presidents expressed satisfaction with the current high level of friendship and strategic partnership.

They discussed the practical implementation of agreements in the economy, transportation, energy, and cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

The leaders also reviewed the schedule of upcoming high-level events.

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Sadyr Japarov and the brotherly people of Kyrgyzstan on the country’s election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2027-2028 term.