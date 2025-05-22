WSIS Prizes 2025: Kazakhstan’s IT project ranks among Top 5 global initiatives

The contest is held by the ITU (International Telecommunication Union) with the support of the UN.

973 projects were submitted for the WSIS Prizes this year. A list of 360 nominated projects in 18 categories was announced by the expert group following the first round. The voting process will determine the top five projects in each category with the highest number of votes.

Initiatives from Uzbekistan, Rwanda, Mexico and the UAE are also among the Top 5 initiatives.

The SAC project is developed by the engineering and technical center of the Department of Presidential Affairs. It is an innovative digital platform for analysis, monitoring, and operational data management in the government sector.

The SAC is successfully applied at the Presidential Administration and the Department of Presidential Affairs.

The WSIS (World Summit on the Information Society) Prizes 2025 will be announced at the WSIS+20 High-Level Event in July 2025.