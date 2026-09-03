Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan deepen cooperation on transboundary water resources

The meeting brought together representatives of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology, Ministry of Water Resources, Uzbekhydrogeology State Institution, Institute of Hydrogeology and Engineering Geology, and State Geological Monitoring Service. Experts from the UNECE Convention on the Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes, the International Water Assessment Centre (IWAC), and other international specialists also participated.

The Kazakhstani delegation included representatives of the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Kazhydrogeology JSC.

The participants reviewed issues raised during the first meeting, held in Tashkent on July 1, discussed possible solutions and considered a draft Memorandum of Understanding.

Particular attention was placed to the draft Roadmap for the Protection and Effective Use of the Tashkent Transboundary Aquifer through 2030. The document outlines measures to promote rational water use, assess the quantity and quality of water resources, improve monitoring systems and strengthen measures to protect the aquifer.

The experts also exchanged views on launching new initiatives and implementing international projects with support from the United Nations.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that close practical cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan is essential for the effective management of shared water resources, preservation of regional ecological balance and strengthening long-term water security across the region.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had described water security as one of the priorities on the global agenda and proposed establishing an International Water Organization under the auspices of the UN during the SCO+ meeting.