Kazakhstan proposes creating International Water Organization under UN auspices

The meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the SCO member states in Bishkek continued in the SCO + format, where Tokayev highlighted water security as one of the key issues on the global agenda.

The President stressed that reliable access to water is crucial for food and energy security, social stability, and economic development. At the same time, he pointed out that global water governance remains fragmented, with dozens of UN bodies dealing with water-related issues but no universal intergovernmental organization with a comprehensive mandate.

Against this backdrop, Tokayev said Kazakhstan had proposed establishing an International Water Organization under the auspices of the UN to bring greater coordination to global water governance. Rather than duplicating existing mechanisms, the organization would help coordinate international efforts, maintain ongoing intergovernmental dialogue, mobilize resources and develop coordinated solutions.

As a regional complement to the initiative, the President proposed establishing an SCO Water Issues Analysis Center. He expressed hope that SCO member states would support both the creation of the International Water Organization within the UN framework and the establishment of the SCO center.

Concluding his remarks, Tokayev stressed that the SCO has both the capacity and potential to ensure the long-term and successful development of countries across a vast part of the Eurasian continent.

The Head of State stressed that SCO countries share a responsibility to uphold the principles of equal and indivisible security, sovereign equality and mutual respect in international relations. He expressed confidence that the SCO would contribute to building a safer and more sustainable world order, reaffirming Kazakhstan's commitment to constructive cooperation with all its partners within the organization.

Earlier, at the invitation of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Bishkek to participate in the 26th session of the SCO Heads of State Council and SCO + meeting.