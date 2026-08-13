Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan strengthen cooperation in transboundary water management

Kazakhstan agreed on operating regimes of the Toktogul Reservoir and Uch-Kurgan HPP with Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan for the current irrigation season.

Water supply from the Bahri-Tojik Reservoir via the Dostyk interstate canal was coordinated with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan twice agreed on water distribution for the Shu and Talas rivers.

As a result, inflows to the Shardara Reservoir exceeded forecasts thanks to coordinated actions.

Besides, the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on joint management and rational use of transboundary water facilities was ratified last year.

It is scheduled to hold 33 meetings by the year-end and to establish a Joint Kazakhstan–Uzbekistan Commission as a permanent mechanism for implementing the agreement.

Upcoming agenda includes approving reservoir regimes in the Syrdarya basin for the non-irrigation period and joint work with Russia on water balance calculations for transboundary rivers.

As written before, in early August, Kazakhstan created its first Water Diplomacy Department at the Water Resources Ministry.

The department will coordinate participation in interstate commissions, support negotiations, and oversee implementation of water agreements.