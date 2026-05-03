Uzbekistan and Japan boost strategic partnership

During the dialogue, the parties discussed the continued development of the expanded strategic partnership between the two countries and the implementation of agreements reached during high-level visits.

The parties emphasized the importance of expanding trade and economic cooperation and intensifying joint projects in green development, digitalization, and innovation.

During the meeting, special attention was paid to cooperation within the framework of the “Central Asia + Japan” dialogue. This format was assessed as an important platform for strengthening the mutually beneficial partnership between the countries of the region and Japan.

They also exchanged views on intensifying interparliamentary relations and on expanding investment and technological cooperation.

The parties expressed their readiness to strengthen the partnership grounded in mutual trust and long-term common interests.

Earlier, it was reported that Germany allocated €9 million to develop the green economy in Uzbekistan.