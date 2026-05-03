Germany allocates €9 million to develop green economy in Uzbekistan

The document, signed after a meeting between representatives of the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the GIZ Office in Uzbekistan, provides for the allocation of a €9 million grant to develop master plans and implement green pilot projects.

The parties analyzed the results of previously implemented initiatives and identified priorities for the near future. Using previously allocated grants, comprehensive development master plans were prepared for 12 districts, and 24 pilot projects were approved.

Within the framework of the new agreement, it is planned to apply artificial intelligence technologies and modern analytical methods to the development and implementation of master plans during 2026-2029, as well as to expand green pilot projects.

New initiatives will also be implemented in Bakhmal, Baysun, and Sokh districts. To enhance the effectiveness of the projects, it is planned to involve both foreign and domestic experts and to conduct training programs, seminars, and workshops.

Earlier, a meeting was held in Dushanbe between the Director of the Center for Foreign Policy Research and International Initiatives of Uzbekistan, Sanjar Valiyev, and the Director of the Center for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Khayriddin Usmonzoda.