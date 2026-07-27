Uzbekistan and Japan agree to establish joint university in Tashkent

The project will be implemented under the academic supervision of the University of Tsukuba, Classes will be delivered in English and based on the Japanese education model.

The new institution will initially offer master’s degree programs in artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and business administration. Plans are also in place to expand the curriculum with bachelor’s and doctoral programs in the future.

Students enrolled at the university will have opportunities to participate in short-term internships in Japan.

A preparatory office will open in Tashkent in September, while the first cohort of master’s students is expected to begin their studies in the 2028–2029 academic year.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Uzbekistan and France expand medical cooperation with new joint initiatives.