Uzbekistan and France expand medical cooperation with new joint initiatives

During the talks, both sides welcomed the establishment of a branch of the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center in Uzbekistan, describing it as a significant step toward strengthening the country’s oncology services.

The meeting focused on expanding bilateral cooperation by incorporating France’s advanced healthcare expertise into Uzbekistan’s medical system. Discussions covered a range of initiatives, including advanced training opportunities for Uzbek healthcare professionals at leading French hospitals, the development of a health insurance system, and mechanisms to improve access to and financing of essential medicines.

The two sides also explored plans to establish modern trauma care centers in Tashkent region’s resort areas of Amirsoy, Aktash, Khumson, and Chimgan, with the participation of French companies. In addition, they discussed pilot projects to equip medical institutions across Uzbekistan with state-of-the-art diagnostic technologies.

To further strengthen institutional ties, the sides reviewed opportunities to expand cooperation with leading French medical organizations, including the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center and the Rothschild Foundation.

Minister Adilov also proposed enhancing partnerships between medical universities and healthcare institutions in Uzbekistan and France, while broadening exchange programs for medical specialists.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to move forward with the discussed initiatives, coordinate the implementation of joint projects, and maintain regular dialogue.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan implement 80 joint projects worth 1.8 billion US dollars.