Mongolia and France sign memorandum to expand civil aviation cooperation

This Memorandum, signed in honor of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Mongolia and the French Republic, aims to elevate bilateral cooperation in civil aviation to a strategic level. Under the Memorandum, the parties will cooperate in a wide range of areas, including air traffic management systems, equipment and infrastructure, training, and human resources capacity building. The parties will also explore the possibilities of financing major civil aviation projects and programs in Mongolia without the need for government guarantees and leveraging air navigation service revenues as a financial source.

According to the Ministry of Roads and Transport, this cooperation is expected to significantly contribute to strengthening Mongolia’s air navigation capabilities and establishing a safe and efficient flight environment in line with international standards.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia strengthen cooperation in civil aviation.