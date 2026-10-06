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    Kazakhstan and India intend to bolster strategic partnership

    22:57, 6 October 2026

    Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Arman Issagaliyev met on Tuesday with Indian Ambassador Sailas Thangal, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. 

    Kazakhstan and India intend to bolster strategic partnership
    Photo source: gov.kz

    Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issagaliyev and Ambassador of the Republic of India to the Republic of Kazakhstan Sailas Thangal noted the sustained positive dynamics in bilateral relations and growing engagement in the political, trade and economic, and investment spheres.

    The sides highly assessed the outcomes of the recent meeting between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, which provided new impetus to bilateral cooperation. The parties emphasized the importance of implementing the agreements reached in energy, digitalization, high technologies, and creative industries.

    Particular attention was paid to strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and India on multilateral platforms, including the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

    Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their readiness to continue efforts to strengthen the KazakhstanIndia strategic partnership.

    As previously written, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had sent a congratulatory telegram to Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on the occasion of his birthday. 

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs Foreign policy Kazakhstan and India Kazakhstan India Diplomacy Astana President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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