Uzbekistan and India increase flight frequency and expand route network

From March 30 this year, the airline will launch regular direct flights on the Tashkent – Hyderabad route. Flights are scheduled to operate twice a week by Airbus A320 aircraft.

In addition, starting March 29, the airline plans to increase the number of weekly flights on the Tashkent – Delhi route to three.

Tourist flows between the two countries continue to grow steadily. According to available data, more than 80,000 Indian travelers visited Uzbekistan in 2025. It is expected that with the launch of new air routes in 2026, this figure will rise, bringing tourism exchange to a qualitatively new level.

