New E Kazakhstan airport to launch flights to China

The visit centered on the district’s future development, with an emphasis on tangible growth opportunities and enhancing residents’ quality of life.

Photo credit: Akimat of the East Kazakhstan region

The first stop was the under-construction airport in Satpay village, developed per instructions from the Head of State. «Kazaeronavigatsia» RSE handles design and construction, with Elkhon LLP as general contractor. The airport will include a 2,200-meter runway, a 4,000 square meter terminal, taxiways, an apron for four aircraft, a command and control center, security and meteorological services, and modern radio-navigation equipment. Once operational, it will offer international flights to Urumqi, China’s Altay district, and Kanas Lake, as well as domestic routes to Astana, Almaty, and Oskemen, accommodating aircraft such as the Bombardier Q400 and ATR-72. The project is part of a broader program to build new airports in the region’s resort areas, including Katon-Karagai and Kendirli.

At the meeting with district maslikhat deputies, the akim highlighted Zaisan’s strategic prospects. The completion of the “Kalbatau–Maikapchagai” national road and the customs checkpoint reconstruction could turn the district into a key transit hub, while its strong potential in agriculture, industry, and tourism offers opportunities for job creation and sustainable economic growth.

In Ainabulak village, the akim toured a new sports module—a modern, multifunctional facility for mass sports activities. The single-story building features a large hangar-style hall and an administrative block. The hall can be adapted for various sports and wrestling, accommodating up to 28 people per shift, or 84 daily. Beyond a sports venue, it serves as a community hub for children and youth, promoting active lifestyles.

The akim also visited Zharsu village, where a new sports facility is under construction at the local school. The building will enhance physical education classes and sports clubs, host competitions, and provide children with year-round opportunities for athletic activities. For rural students, this makes sport an integral part of daily life and a foundation for a healthy future.

