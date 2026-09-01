Uzbekistan and ICAO advance aviation standards

ICAO, a UN specialized agency, coordinates civil aviation among 193 member states and develops international standards and practices.

Over the past few years, Uzbekistan’s aviation industry has become one of the most dynamic in Central Asia, with cooperation steadily growing.

Joint efforts focus on modernizing airport infrastructure, introducing advanced technologies, and implementing innovative solutions.

As stated there, civil aviation plays a crucial role in tourism development.

Expanding international routes, improving flight conditions, and enhancing airport services directly boost Uzbekistan’s tourist appeal.

More international flights make the country more accessible to foreign visitors, opening new markets and increasing tourist flows.

The parties agreed to continue working together to develop tourism potential, increase international tourist arrivals, and strengthen cooperation between the aviation and tourism sectors.

To note, for the first time ever, Kazakhstan will host the ICAO Security Week 2026, organized with the support of the Kazakh Transport Ministry on October 20-22.