    Uzbekistan and Hungary develop cooperation in cybersecurity

    09:43, 22 July 2025

    During a visit by a delegation from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan to Hungary, discussions were held on strengthening bilateral cooperation in internal security, including the development of partnerships in cybersecurity, UzA reports.

    Photo credit: UzA

    A key part of the program was a visit to Hungary’s National Cybersecurity Center, where the Uzbekistan delegation was introduced to the structure and key areas of activity of Hungary’s cybersecurity system. The sides exchanged experiences in protecting the information space and discussed potential formats of cooperation, including expert exchanges and the development of institutional ties.

    Uzbekistan’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Aziz Toshpulatov, invited the Institute’s Director, Lajos Szabo, to pay a return visit to Uzbekistan.

    As reported earlier, Air China, China’s national carrier, has launched regular Beijing-Tashkent-Beijing flights, marking its entry into the Uzbekistan market. 

