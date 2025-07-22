Uzbekistan and Hungary develop cooperation in cybersecurity

A key part of the program was a visit to Hungary’s National Cybersecurity Center, where the Uzbekistan delegation was introduced to the structure and key areas of activity of Hungary’s cybersecurity system. The sides exchanged experiences in protecting the information space and discussed potential formats of cooperation, including expert exchanges and the development of institutional ties.

Uzbekistan’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Aziz Toshpulatov, invited the Institute’s Director, Lajos Szabo, to pay a return visit to Uzbekistan.

