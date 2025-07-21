Air China enters Uzbekistan market with new Beijing-Tashkent route

On July 19th, the airline’s inaugural flight landed at Tashkent International Airport. The crew and passengers aboard the modern Boeing 737 were welcomed with a traditional water salute and flowers.

“We are delighted to offer direct flights between the capitals of China and Uzbekistan. We believe this route will play a key role in enhancing trade, tourism, and cultural ties. Air China is not just about transporting passengers; it’s about opening new horizons, connecting people, cities, and opportunities. We are committed to reliability, comfort, and high service standards at every stage of the flight,” said a company representative.

“We are pleased to welcome Air China as a new partner at Tashkent Airport. We are confident that this route will be in high demand among passengers. Our team has ensured that all necessary conditions for providing high-quality service on this route are in place,” emphasized Umid Khamraev, First Deputy Director of Uzbekistan Airports Handling.

The flights will operate three times a week — on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Founded in 1988, Air China is the largest airline in China and the official flag carrier of the country. It is a member of the Star Alliance and is based at Beijing Capital International Airport