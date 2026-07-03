Uzbekistan and Georgia deepen cultural cooperation

The agreement was discussed during a meeting in Tbilisi between Uzbekistan's Minister of Culture, Ozodbek Nazarbekov, and Georgia's First Deputy Minister of Culture, Maka Gurgenidze, held as part of the Uzbek minister's official visit to Georgia.

The talks focused on the current state of bilateral cultural relations, opportunities to broaden cooperation, and practical measures to implement joint cultural initiatives.

Among the key proposals were expanding cooperation in the film industry, strengthening partnerships between theaters, and organizing joint concert performances featuring Uzbekistan's traditional maqom music alongside Georgia's national musical heritage.

Gurgenidze emphasized that the two countries share a rich cultural legacy, common values, and longstanding historical and cultural ties, which provide a strong foundation for deepening cooperation. She also highlighted the significant potential for launching new joint cultural and creative projects.

Following the discussions, both sides agreed to sign a 2026-2030 Cultural Cooperation Program, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cultural exchange and fostering closer people-to-people ties.

During his visit, Nazarbekov also got familiarized with the activities of the Erisioni Georgian State National Singing and Dancing Academic Ensemble, during which he was introduced to the ensemble's work in preserving and promoting Georgia's national cultural heritage and artistic traditions.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Tajikistan and Uzbekistan ink the finance cooperation plan for 2026-2027.