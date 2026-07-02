Tajikistan, Uzbekistan ink finance cooperation plan for 2026–2027

According to Tajikistan’s Finance Ministry, the agreement was signed on June 30 in Tashkent by Fayziddin Kahhorzoda, Tajikistan’s Finance Minister, and Jamshid Kuchkarov, Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the current state of bilateral cooperation in the economy, finance, trade, and investment, and discussed ways to strengthen coordination between their finance ministries. Kahhorzoda also presented Tajikistan’s latest macroeconomic indicators and ongoing public financial management reforms.

Both sides emphasized that ties between the neighboring countries have entered a new stage of development, crediting the progress to the leadership of President Emomali Rahmon and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Earlier, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan signed treaty to mark new stage in regional cooperation.