Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan implement 80 joint projects worth $1.8bn

The meeting, held in a narrow format, reviewed the progress of implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level and discussed the priority areas of joint work.

Addressing the meeting, Olzhas Bektenov said that thanks to the joint efforts of the two countries’ presidents, the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries is developing dynamically and serves as a bright example of interaction for the entire Central Asian region.

According to Abdulla Aripov, during the meetings of the two countries’ leaders in Bukhara, Astana and Turkistan, Kazakh and Uzbek governments were tasked with expanding cooperation. He expressed readiness to take all necessary measures to fulfill these tasks. He also expressed confidence that today’s talks would contribute to further development of trade, investment, industrial, transport, interregional and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

In 2025, Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan bilateral trade hit $4.8 billion. In January-May 2026, bilateral commodity turnover increased by 37%, reaching $2.3 billion.

The sides pointed out Kazakhstan’s high export potential in metallurgy, mechanical engineering, petrochemicals, chemical industry, pharmaceuticals, vehicle manufacturing, and construction materials.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

Bektenov underscored the importance of ensuring quality implementation of the $7.8 billion-worth Investments and Trade Road Map. It was noted that the joint work on the projects in the Road Map will let diversify commodity turnover, expand mutual supplies and attract new investments.

Industrial cooperation is one of the main areas of cooperation.

Currently, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are implementing 80 joint projects worth more than $1.8 billion. 15 projects worth $227 billion, aimed at the creation of around 5,000 jobs, have been launched. Another six projects worth $102 million are in full swing. The implementation of 59 promising projects worth $1.5 billion is being studied.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

Another important issue on the agenda was transport communication and the development of logistics corridors. By the end of 2025, rail traffic between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan increased by 16%, reaching 32.3 million tons. To further enhance traffic growth, a joint Action Plan was developed to increase the capacity of railway corridors from 35 to 60 million tons.

Olzhas Bektenov noted the importance of further developing railway infrastructure to expand transport links with Central Asian countries. In this regard, it was proposed to consider the possibility of modernizing adjacent railway sections and opening additional border checkpoints.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

Positive dynamics are also observed in the use of Kazakhstan's maritime infrastructure. Cooperation in road transport is developing. The transition to the electronic exchange of foreign permit forms in the E-Permit system enabled an increase in their number more than tenfold over four years and reduced border crossing time from 9 hours to 30 minutes.

The sides also reaffirmed their commitment to developing cooperation in water management, based on mutual understanding and with the consideration of the two countries’ interests.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

The parties also stressed the importance of strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties. Joint efforts are underway to nominate historical and cultural sites in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan for inclusion in the transnational project “The Great Silk Road: Fergana–Syrdarya Corridor” on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The extended meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission focused on the implementation of specific projects and further improving the effectiveness of measures taken to expand trade and economic cooperation. The Kazakh side was represented by Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev, Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev, and Vice Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Talgat Momyshev.

The Uzbek side was represented by Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov, and First Deputy Minister of Water Resources Zokir Ishpulatov.

Following the discussion, the parties agreed to intensify cooperation in industry, transport and transit, and other sectors of the economy. Following the meeting, the heads of government signed the protocol of the 23rd meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Bilateral Cooperation.

As it was reported, on July 23, the prime ministers of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan - Olzhas Bektenov and Abdullar Aripov - visited the Aktau International Sea Commercial Port. The prime ministers toured the area, inspecting the enterprise's infrastructure and capacity.