    Samruk-Kazyna Fund signs new energy and digital transformation agreements within Central Asia - China Forum

    18:27, 16 June 2025

    Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund has signed two memoranda of understanding on the sidelines of the Central Asia- China Forum in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Samruk-Kazyna Fund

    The first document is  a memorandum of understanding between Samruk-Kazyna Fund and a subsidiary of China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) – China Harbour Engineering Company. The document is aimed at developing comprehensive cooperation in infrastructure and energy sectors, the holding's press service says.

    Photo credit: Samruk-Kazyna Fund

    The second document is a memorandum of understanding between Samruk-Kazyna Fund and Huawei Technologies Kazakhstan, envisaging strategic partnership in digital transformation, telecommunications infrastructure development, and the implementation of advanced information and communication technologies.

    As part of the forum, Samruk-Kazyna portfolio companies entered into agreements with the leading  Chinese corporations. The documents cover a wide range of areas, including joint development of infrastructure, logistics, and energy projects.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and China plan to jointly develop transboundary uranium field.

     

