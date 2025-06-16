Samruk-Kazyna Fund signs new energy and digital transformation agreements within Central Asia - China Forum

The first document is a memorandum of understanding between Samruk-Kazyna Fund and a subsidiary of China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) – China Harbour Engineering Company. The document is aimed at developing comprehensive cooperation in infrastructure and energy sectors, the holding's press service says.

Photo credit: Samruk-Kazyna Fund

The second document is a memorandum of understanding between Samruk-Kazyna Fund and Huawei Technologies Kazakhstan, envisaging strategic partnership in digital transformation, telecommunications infrastructure development, and the implementation of advanced information and communication technologies.

As part of the forum, Samruk-Kazyna portfolio companies entered into agreements with the leading Chinese corporations. The documents cover a wide range of areas, including joint development of infrastructure, logistics, and energy projects.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and China plan to jointly develop transboundary uranium field.