Uzbekistan and France elevate educational cooperation

During the meeting, the two sides signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of education.

Under the agreement, the University of Francophonie will provide professional development opportunities for 1,410 French language teachers in Uzbekistan by 2030. Each year, 300 educators will take part in international training and educational programs.

Additionally, 910 teachers will receive grants totaling 1.3 million euros, helping to enhance the quality of French language instruction and further strengthen teachers’ professional competencies.

The sides also agreed to cooperate within the framework of the Allumer les étoiles program, which focuses on upgrading teachers’ skills and attracting foreign-language specialists to Uzbekistan.

The negotiations further explored the establishment of a representative office of the University of Francophonie at the A. Avloni National Institute of Pedagogical Excellence. The office is expected to serve as a regional hub for the professional development of French language teachers.

These initiatives mark a significant step in deepening the strategic educational partnership between Uzbekistan and France while promoting the adoption of international best practices to improve the teaching of French in Uzbekistan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Uzbekistan and Poland discuss a logistics hub to boost exports to Europe.