Uzbekistan and Czech Republic expanding cooperation in education

At the meeting with the Rector of the Conservatory, Kamoliddin Urinbayev, issues related to developing research cooperation with leading higher education institutions in the Czech Republic, as well as the possibilities for developing and implementing joint educational programs, were discussed.

Particular attention was given to the prospects for expanding cooperation with Petrof Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of musical instruments.

Ambassador Lubomír Frebort noted that this cooperation would contribute to strengthening collaboration between Uzbekistan and the Czech Republic, as well as to developing a partnership in the fields of culture and education.

As part of the visit, the guests became familiar with the Museum of Musical Instruments’ exhibition at the State Conservatory of Uzbekistan, after which they attended a concert program featuring young performers.

Previously, Qazinform reported Uzbekistan is set to launch a large-scale campaign to promote the country as a safe tourist destination.