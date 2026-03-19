Subsidies, cashbacks, and bonuses for airlines: Uzbekistan boosts tourism support

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev stated it during a meeting on the socio-economic development of the Samarkand region.

He said that global instability, disruptions in logistics chains, rising oil prices, and transport costs are affecting food prices.

“At the same time, around 100 million tourists are seeking calm and safe destinations. In this context, expanding food production and fully utilizing opportunities in tourism and services should become a key task for local authorities,” he stressed.

In April, Uzbekistan plans to declare an “Open Tourism Season” offering support measures for tour operators. Starting April 1, for three months, operators will receive subsidies of up to $5,000 for every 1,000 foreign tourists they attract. Additionally, half of the value-added tax will be reimbursed in the form of cashback.

To stimulate air travel, the country has introduced financial incentives: airlines launching new routes will receive $100 for each foreign tourist carried, along with a 20% discount on airport services.

The country also intends to actively promote itself through social media: 50 foreign bloggers with audiences of over 5 million followers will be offered free seven-day tours to Uzbekistan.

Earlier, it was reported that as of March 1, 2026, the number of enterprises with foreign investment in Uzbekistan stood at 18,770.