Uzbekistani youth begin developing first scientific satellite in Japan

This step is considered strategically important for the development of the country’s space and technological sectors.

According to the Uzbekspace Agency, the implementation of this project in Japan with the participation of young Uzbek engineers is not accidental. The Land of the Rising Sun has one of the world’s leading schools in the development of small and medium-sized scientific satellites. In particular, university space laboratories are recognized as an especially effective model for training young specialists. Taking these circumstances into account, Uzbekspace in October 2025 sent seven young engineers from Uzbekistan to pursue master’s studies at Kyushu Institute of Technology on a grant basis.

Within the project, Uzbek specialists are directly involved in the design, assembly, testing, and operation of the artificial satellite. This is even more important than obtaining a finished product, as it lays the foundation for a national school of specialists. Uzbekistan is focusing not on ordering ready-made technologies but on a model of long-term technological development, gradually building its own space industry.

The scientific satellite is also expected to become an important platform for the country’s higher education system. Thanks to it, students and young researchers will be able to work with real space data. This will contribute to the development of applied research in engineering sciences, IT, and aerospace, and expand opportunities to defend scientific developments at the international level.

