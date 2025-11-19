Uzbekistan and China strengthen expert dialogue on global governance

The event brought together leading experts from research institutions, analytical centers, and academic circles of Uzbekistan and China. Participants focused on current issues related to improving mechanisms of global governance amid profound transformations in the international political and economic system.

A key aspect of the discussion was the Global Governance Initiative put forward by President of China Xi Jinping at the SCO Plus meeting in September 2025, as well as its significance for the international system and regional dynamics in Central Asia.

Director of the Center for Foreign Policy Studies and International Initiatives Sanjar Valiyev noted in his remarks that the initiative proposed by China responds to the key challenges that hinder improving the effectiveness of the existing system of global governance.

In his speech, Yu Jun, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Uzbekistan, emphasized the importance of the ongoing dialogue ahead of the upcoming meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries.

The roundtable was organized in the format of three thematic sessions.

Within the first session, participants examined the conceptual foundations of the Global Governance Initiative and the reasons for its emergence. The second session focused on the international dimension of the initiative and its role amid the transformation of global diplomacy’s architecture. The third session was dedicated to exploring practical opportunities for implementing the initiative in Central Asia.

Following the roundtable, the parties agreed on directions for deepening expert cooperation between Uzbekistan and China, outlined steps to develop practical mechanisms of interaction, and formulated recommendations for implementing the initiative at the regional level.

