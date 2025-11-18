Uzbekistan to host Asian Development Bank's 59th Annual Meeting

To inspect the venues for this prestigious event, a delegation led by ADB President Masato Kanda visited this ancient yet ever-young city.

At Samarkand International Airport, the guests were welcomed by the Acting Hokim of the region Adiz Boboyev.

In his conversation with Mr. Kanda, Mr. Boboyev expressed satisfaction that Samarkand had been selected as the host city for the ADB Annual Meeting and emphasized that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure thorough preparation for this prominent event.

The ADB President noted that in recent years, Samarkand has become a venue for prestigious forums, conferences, and high-level international political dialogues, expressing confidence that the 59th Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank will likewise be held at a high level.

Following this, members of the delegation became familiar with the congress hall, hotels, and other facilities of the International Tourist Center, where the meeting is planned to be held, and also visited the city’s historical and cultural monuments.

The 59th Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank is expected to bring together heads of banking and financial institutions from the Bank’s 69 member countries, as well as representatives of international organizations. They will discuss the development challenges faced by the countries of the Asia-Pacific region.

As written before by Qazinform News Agency, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved a $300 million policy-based loan—$100 million of which is concessional—to support the Government of Uzbekistan’s ongoing efforts to expand access to finance for underserved micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), particularly those led by women, while strengthening the country’s microfinance sector.