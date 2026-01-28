Uzbekistan and China set to strengthen cooperation in radiation and nuclear safety

Following the talks, the two parties inked an interagency memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation in radiation and nuclear safety regulation.

The agreement supports a roadmap to improve state oversight in industrial, radiation, and nuclear safety, marking a significant step in bilateral collaboration and energy security.

The memo is aimed at ensuring the development regulatory infrastructure for nuclear energy, strengthening the legal and regulatory framework, expanding human resource capacity and ensuring radiation and nuclear safety standards.

Noteworthy, South Korea will build two new nuclear reactors by 2038 as planned, Climate Minister Kim Sung-whan revealed on Monday, citing strong public support and rising demand for clean energy.